Wild's Mikko Koivu: Adds two power-play helpers in loss
Koivu recorded two power-play assists during Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to New Jersey.
The 34-year-old veteran now has four assists during an active three-game point streak and might be finally finding his footing. After all, Koivu recorded just four goals and eight points through the first 17 games of the season. The Wild dealt with numerous injuries early this season, so Koivu's fortunes could be trending up now that the lineup is almost back to full strength.
