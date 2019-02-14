Wild's Mikko Koivu: Aiming for training camp
Koivu (knee) is hoping to be fully healthy for the start of September's training camp, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
The Wild captain tore the ACL in his right knee earlier this month and underwent a successful surgery Feb. 8. The 35-year-old Koivu's offensive game is in decline, but he's still a valuable two-way player that will enter the final season of his current contract in 2019-20.
