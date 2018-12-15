Wild's Mikko Koivu: Aiming for Tuesday return

Coach Bruce Boudreau hinted after Saturday's game against the Flames that the plan is for Koivu to return Tuesday versus the Sharks, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Koivu has missed four straight contests after suffering a knee injury against the Flames on Dec. 6, but that run of absences appears set to come to an end in the near future. The team should confirm the veteran's status closer to game day, but his 21 points in 27 games will certainly be welcomed for a Wild club that's gone 2-2-0 without him.