Wild's Mikko Koivu: Another two-point night

Koivu dished out two assists in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Red Wings.

After scoring two goals in his last game, Koivu took on more of a playmaking role in this one. The 36-year-old Finn is best left on the waiver wire despite his four points in the last two games, as it took him 25 games to amass his previous four points.

