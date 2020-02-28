Wild's Mikko Koivu: Another two-point night
Koivu dished out two assists in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Red Wings.
After scoring two goals in his last game, Koivu took on more of a playmaking role in this one. The 36-year-old Finn is best left on the waiver wire despite his four points in the last two games, as it took him 25 games to amass his previous four points.
