Wild's Mikko Koivu: Assists in all situations Thursday
Koivu dished out assists on the power play, at even strength and shorthanded in Thursday's 3-1 win over Los Angeles.
This three-assist outing perfectly demonstrates Koivu's ability to contribute in all situations even at the advanced age of 35, though his shorthanded helper did come with the Los Angeles net empty. Still, Koivu's four-game point drought is now a distant memory, as he's bagged five apples in two games since.
