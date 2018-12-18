Wild's Mikko Koivu: Back at it

Koivu (knee) will return to action Tuesday evening against the visiting Sharks, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Koivu, fortunately, wasn't dealing with a long-term injury as was initially feared to be the case, but it doesn't appear that he will slide back into the top six upon his return. Instead, Koivu should be on the third line with Jason Zucker and Luke Kunin. That Wild won't go as far as leaving the heady veteran off the power play, though.