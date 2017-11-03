Wild's Mikko Koivu: Bags two assists in victoy
Koivu grabbed a pair of helpers in Thursday's win over Montreal.
Koivu picked up one of the assists with the man advantage and is now up to four goals and eight points in 11 games. His production isn't spectacular, but Koivu is consistent and his spot on the first power-play unit makes him worth owning in most fantasy formats. The veteran has also aided fantasy goers with 12 PIM in the early goings, so keep him rolling.
