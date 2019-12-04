Wild's Mikko Koivu: Can't finish Tuesday's game
Koivu exited Tuesday's game against the Panthers with an undisclosed injury, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Koivu left the game twice in the third period, the second time being permanent. The center played 12:40 with two PIM in the contest before leaving. After the game, coach Bruce Boudreau didn't have any update on the Finn's status, per Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. The Wild continue their road trip versus the Lightning on Thursday -- more information should surface prior to that game.
