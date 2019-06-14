Wild's Mikko Koivu: Cleared to begin skating

Koivu (knee) has been given the green light to start skating and should be good to go for Opening Night, as general manager Paul Fenton told reporters, "Mikko has clearance to start to skate...The way he trains and the way he's been progressing I believe he'll be ready."

Koivu was limited to just 48 appearances for the Wild this season, but still managed to rack up eight goals and 21 helpers. Once fully fit, the veteran center should still be capable of topping the 50-point mark for the eighth time in his career. Concerns over his health could make Koivu a sneaky fantasy play in season-long formats.