Wild's Mikko Koivu: Cleared to practice
Koivu (knee) has been cleared to practice ahead of training camp, but he probably won't be in the lineup for Minnesota's first few preseason contests, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Koivu is still working his way back from the season-ending knee surgery he underwent in February, and there's no reason for the Wild to rush him back into game action before he's fully ready. The 36-year-old vet, who picked up eight goals and 29 points in 48 contests last campaign, is still on track to be ready for Minnesota's Opening Night matchup with the Predators.
