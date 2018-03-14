Wild's Mikko Koivu: Converts for Wild in crushing loss
Koivu was the lone goal scorer for the Wild in their 5-1 loss to the Avalanche on Tuesday.
The captain has managed four goals on only 11 shots during an eight-game hot stretch that's seen the Finn maintain a point-per-game pace. You won't see Koivu owners complaining about his No. 1 role on the power play, either, but he is still projected to fall short of his 2016-17 output, which is comprised of 58 points through 80 games.
