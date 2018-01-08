Wild's Mikko Koivu: Dealing with flu
Koivu's status against the Flames on Tuesday is uncertain, as he is suffering from the flu.
Koivu's absence would force coach Bruce Boudreau to shuffle up his lines, including potentially returning Joel Eriksson Ek to his natural center position, as well as opening up a spot in the lineup for Marcus Foligno. Prior to falling ill, the veteran Koivu has tallied five points in his previous six outings. In addition to his even-strength contributions, the club would need to replace the 34-year-old on the power play, where he is averaging 2:49 of ice time.
