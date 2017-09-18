Wild's Mikko Koivu: Dealing with lace bite

Koivu will not suit up for Monday's matchup with Winnipeg to avoid his lace bite symptoms flaring up.

While it can be quite painful -- causing a sharp pain throughout the foot -- lace bite is usually not serious and can correct itself with some rest. The Wild are back in action Thursday -- again against the Jets -- so the 34-year-old could be back in action soon. It should be noted, however, that at this point in his career, the 34-year-old could get away without taking part in any preseason contests and still be ready for Opening Night.