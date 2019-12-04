Wild's Mikko Koivu: Dealing with lower-body issue
Koivu is considered day-to-day after suffering a lower-body injury during Tuesday's win over the Panthers.
Koivu didn't return to the contest after recording 12:40 of ice time. Minnesota's captain will look to heal up in time for Thursday's matchup against the Lightning; otherwise, Luke Kunin is expected to center the second line.
