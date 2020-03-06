Wild's Mikko Koivu: Delivers assist Thursday

Koivu managed an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

The Finnish center picked up a helper on Ryan Suter's opening tally in the first period. Koivu now has 21 points, 71 shots and a plus-5 rating in 53 games. He's played in a mostly bottom-six role this year -- Koivu isn't likely to earn much fantasy attention at this stage in his career.