Wild's Mikko Koivu: Delivers game winner against Pittsburgh
Koivu scored the game-winning goal Saturday against Pittsburgh.
Koivu was outstanding Saturday, shutting down the Sidney Crosby line and coming through with the game winner midway through the final period to break a 1-1 tie. The veteran also fired six shots on goal and is up to four goals through nine contests. His offensive output won't blow you away, but it's his consistency that makes him a must-own in almost all formats.
