Wild's Mikko Koivu: Designated for IR

Minnesota placed Koivu (lower body) on injured reserve Friday.

Now that he's on IR, Koivu will be forced to miss the Wild's next two games at a minimum. The veteran forward returned to Minnesota to undergo further evaluation by team doctors Friday, so a more clear-cut timetable for his recovery should be established in the coming days.

