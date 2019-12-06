Wild's Mikko Koivu: Designated for IR
Minnesota placed Koivu (lower body) on injured reserve Friday.
Now that he's on IR, Koivu will be forced to miss the Wild's next two games at a minimum. The veteran forward returned to Minnesota to undergo further evaluation by team doctors Friday, so a more clear-cut timetable for his recovery should be established in the coming days.
