Wild's Mikko Koivu: Dials up three helpers

Koivu fashioned three even-strength assists in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings.

This was the captain's second three-point outing of the season. Minnesota has clinched a playoff spot with one game to go, so Koivu's immediate goal will be leading this team past the first round for the first time in three years.

