Wild's Mikko Koivu: Doubtful against Tampa Bay
Koivu (lower body) is considered doubtful for Thursday's game against Tampa Bay, NHL.com's Corey Long reports.
At this point it's safe to assume Koivu won't play Thursday, but we'll provide another update on his status if he's unexpectedly able to gut it out against the Lightning. In all likelihood, the veteran pivot will have to wait for Saturday's clash with Carolina for his next opportunity to rejoin the lineup.
