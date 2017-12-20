Wild's Mikko Koivu: Ends scoreless streak

Koivu scored a goal and had three shots on goal in Tuesday's win at Ottawa.

Koivu had gone 24 games without scoring a goal. He has had 2.7 shots per game over his last 25 games compared to 1.7 last season, so he may have been a bit unlucky.

