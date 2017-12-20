Wild's Mikko Koivu: Ends scoreless streak
Koivu scored a goal and had three shots on goal in Tuesday's win at Ottawa.
Koivu had gone 24 games without scoring a goal. He has had 2.7 shots per game over his last 25 games compared to 1.7 last season, so he may have been a bit unlucky.
More News
-
Wild's Mikko Koivu: Picks up two assists•
-
Wild's Mikko Koivu: Adds two power-play helpers in loss•
-
Wild's Mikko Koivu: Records assist Saturday•
-
Wild's Mikko Koivu: Bags two assists in victoy•
-
Wild's Mikko Koivu: Delivers game-winner against Pittsburgh•
-
Wild's Mikko Koivu: Scores second goal in Thursday's win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...