Wild's Mikko Koivu: Expected to play Tuesday

Koive (knee) is expected to suit up for Tuesday's contest against the Sharks, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

The 35-year-old Finn hasn't played since Dec. 6, missing four games during his brief IR stint. Koivu was solid on the offensive end prior to the injury, scoring four goals and 21 points. Once healthy, Koivu should continue to be a consistent fantasy asset.

