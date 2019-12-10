Wild's Mikko Koivu: Facing extended absence
Koivu is expected to miss 2-3 weeks due to his lower-body injury, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Koivu's extended absence will see Ryan Donato slot into a second-line role, though Victor Rask and Joel Eriksson Ek could also get looks. The 36-year-old Koivu recently reached the 1000-game mark, having racked up 203 goals and 497 assists in his career.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.