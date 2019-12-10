Wild's Mikko Koivu: Facing extended absence

Koivu is expected to miss 2-3 weeks due to his lower-body injury, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Koivu's extended absence will see Ryan Donato slot into a second-line role, though Victor Rask and Joel Eriksson Ek could also get looks. The 36-year-old Koivu recently reached the 1000-game mark, having racked up 203 goals and 497 assists in his career.