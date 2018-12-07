Wild's Mikko Koivu: Fails to find scoresheet in loss

Koivu was held without a point in a 2-0 shutout loss to the Flames on Thursday. The 35-year-old left in the third period with what is being called a lower-body injury.

It was a forgettable night for Koivu, who failed to record even a shot on goal in the loss. Despite the unfortunate result, his 2018-19 season has been fine on the whole, highlighted by his assist production. The 35-year-old has only four goals, but he has more than made up for it by tallying a team-high 17 helpers. Minnesota's captain has now failed to find the scoresheet in three straight and could miss Friday's contest after suffering a lower-body injury against the Flames.