Wild's Mikko Koivu: Fails to find scoresheet in loss
Koivu was held without a point in a 2-0 shutout loss to the Flames on Thursday. The 35-year-old left in the third period with what is being called a lower-body injury.
It was a forgettable night for Koivu, who failed to record even a shot on goal in the loss. Despite the unfortunate result, his 2018-19 season has been fine on the whole, highlighted by his assist production. The 35-year-old has only four goals, but he has more than made up for it by tallying a team-high 17 helpers. Minnesota's captain has now failed to find the scoresheet in three straight and could miss Friday's contest after suffering a lower-body injury against the Flames.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...