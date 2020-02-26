Play

Wild's Mikko Koivu: Finds the net twice

Koivu scored a pair of goals on his only two shots in a 5-4 win over Columbus on Tuesday.

Koivu's goals came just under eight minutes apart in the second period and staked the Wild to a 4-1 lead. They were just the third and fourth goals of the season for the 36-year-old, who has experienced a steady decline in offensive production in each of the last four years.

