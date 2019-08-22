Wild's Mikko Koivu: Focused on Opening Night

Koivu (knee) is skating in Finland and will be ready for training camp, but may not suit up during the preseason in order to prepare for Opening Night versus Nashville on Oct. 3, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

It's a step in the right direction for Koivu as he continues to recover from ACL surgery. The center may not find himself in a top-six role due to the emergence of Joel Eriksson Ek, but will no doubt serve on the power play. In limited action last year (48 games), the Finn notched eight goals and 21 helpers. If he can stay healthy, Koivu should be capable of reaching the 40-point mark and even pushing for 50.