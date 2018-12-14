Wild's Mikko Koivu: Game-time call Saturday
Koivu (knee) is considered a game-time decision Saturday versus the Flames, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Koivu didn't practice Wednesday and sat out Thursday against the Panthers, so his game-time decision designation is at least an interesting development. The veteran winger has missed three straight games due to the knee issue, but he's been an impactful presence on the box score when healthy. Through 27 games played, Koivu has racked up four goals and 17 assists, putting him on pace to near his career-best 49 if he can return soon.
