Wild's Mikko Koivu: Game-time call Tuesday
Koivu (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's tilt with Toronto, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Koivu practiced in a second-line role with Zach Parise and Kevin Fiala on Monday, so he figures to slot into a top-six role if given the all-clear. Prior to getting hurt, Koivu was bogged down in an 11-game goalless streak but did managed to notch five assists over that stretch. With Jason Zucker (lower leg) still out long term, the Wild will simply flip the two in order to activate Koivu off injured reserve, rather than sending a player down to the minors.
