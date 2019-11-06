Wild's Mikko Koivu: Garners helper

Koivu supplied an assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Koivu's helper came on Zach Parise's empty-net goal to cap the comeback win. The Finnish center has struggled to start the year, compiling six points and 31 shots on goal in 15 games. He needs just six more points to reach 700 in his career.

