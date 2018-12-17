Wild's Mikko Koivu: Gets vote of confidence from coach

Koivu (knee) should be ready to play Tuesday against the Sharks, according to head coach Bruce Boudreau.

This seemed to be the way the wind was blowing already, but hearing it from Boudreau makes it seem even more likely that Koivu will be returning to the lineup after a four-game absence. Though the Finn has only four goals in 27 games this season, he's made up for it by tacking on 17 assists to his point total.