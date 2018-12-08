Wild's Mikko Koivu: Heads home for evaluation
Koivu will return to Minnesota from Calgary to be evaluated by the Wild's doctors, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Koivu was the victim of a knee-on-knee hit from the Flames' Mark Giordano, who has been suspended to games for his actions. No timeline for Koivu's return has been laid out, and Nino Niederreiter will likely bump up to the top six for the time being.
