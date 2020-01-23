Wild's Mikko Koivu: Held off scoresheet in return
Koivu (illness) had two blocked shots and two PIM in 14:03 during Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.
Koivu missed two games due to illness. He wasn't able to make an impact on the scoresheet Wednesday. The Finn has 13 points, 56 shots on goal and 16 PIM through 36 games, which makes him an unreliable producer in fantasy circles.
