Wild's Mikko Koivu: In danger of missing three weeks
Koivu could be held out for three weeks with a sprained MCL and hamstring injury, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
The Wild have yet to corroborate the extensive return timeline for Koivu, but it seems like only a matter of time before an official announcement is made since The Athletic has the inside scoop on the situation and Luke Kunin was summoned from AHL Iowa. Koivu, who sustained a knee-on-knee hit from Mark Giordano of the Flames in Thursday's road game, traveled back to Minnesota Friday to be examined further.
