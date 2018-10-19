Wild's Mikko Koivu: In lineup Friday
Koivu is expected to re-enter the lineup Friday against the Stars after missing a game due to the birth of his child, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Koivu will be back in the top-six and looking to add to the goal and three assists he's already posted through five games. The 25-year-old pivot will slot back onto the power play as well, where he has one helper thus far.
