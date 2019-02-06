Wild's Mikko Koivu: Leaves game after collision

Koivu did not come out for the second period Tuesday after a first-period collision with Buffalo's Tage Thompson, Sarah McLellan of the Star Tribune reports.

Koivu got hit up high in a neutral-zone collision with Thompson and appears to be done for the day. The Wild will be hoping that the Finnish veteran returns at his next opportunity Thursday against Edmonton.

