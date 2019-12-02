Wild's Mikko Koivu: Memorable 1,000th game

Koivu picked up an assist and scored the game-winning goal in the shootout in Sunday's 3-2 win over Dallas.

It was Koivu's 1,000th career game, as he's played every single one in a Wild sweater. The 36-year-old has yet to show signs of slowing down late in his career, collecting two goals and 12 points through 27 games this campaign. Koivu has been a staple as the team's second-line center, providing some offense behind the team's point leader Eric Staal. Koivu has also skated in 2:42 of average power-play time this season, further adding to his fantasy value.