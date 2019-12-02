Wild's Mikko Koivu: Memorable 1,000th game
Koivu picked up an assist and scored the game-winning goal in the shootout in Sunday's 3-2 win over Dallas.
It was Koivu's 1,000th career game, as he's played every single one in a Wild sweater. The 36-year-old has yet to show signs of slowing down late in his career, collecting two goals and 12 points through 27 games this campaign. Koivu has been a staple as the team's second-line center, providing some offense behind the team's point leader Eric Staal. Koivu has also skated in 2:42 of average power-play time this season, further adding to his fantasy value.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.