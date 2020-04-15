Wild's Mikko Koivu: Open to playing overseas
Koivu would consider playing in his native Finland if he doesn't have any NHL options this summer, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.
Koivu is set to hit the free-agent market this summer and is 37 years of age, so the idea of him hanging it up in the NHL certainly isn't out of left field. The veteran was limited to just 55 games this year, in part due to injury, and recorded his lowest point total (21) since his rookie season back in 2005-06. If the center is willing to accept a significantly reduced cap hit compared to the $5.5 million he cost Minnesota this season, there could be a handful of teams interested in signing him.
