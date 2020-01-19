Play

Wild's Mikko Koivu: Out with illness

Koivu is ill and will miss Saturday's game versus the Stars.

Minnesota's captain will sit out but shouldn't miss too much time with what the team is calling an "illness". Ryan Donato will dress in Koivu's place. The Wild next play Monday, so Koivu has a couple of days to get back to full health.

