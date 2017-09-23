Wild's Mikko Koivu: Overcomes foot issue
Koivu (foot) is showing on Minnesota's preliminary roster for a preseason home contest against the Avalanche on Saturday, the Star-Tribune reports.
The venerable captain missed a preseason game against the Jets this past Monday due to lace bite, but he's expected to play in this one, lining up alongside with Jason Zucker and Mikael Granlund. Koivu signed a two-year contract extension last week to stay with the team he's been with his entire career. He's amassed 614 points (179 goals, 435 assists) in 843 career regular-season contests, making for a solid No. 2 fantasy contributor.
More News
-
Wild's Mikko Koivu: Re-ups with Wild for two years•
-
Wild's Mikko Koivu: Dealing with lace bite•
-
Wild's Mikko Koivu: Man-advantage tally spoiled by early playoff exit•
-
Wild's Mikko Koivu: Held out Thursday•
-
Wild's Mikko Koivu: Chippy play with regular season winding down•
-
Wild's Mikko Koivu: Continues to deliver•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...