Wild's Mikko Koivu: Overcomes foot issue

Koivu (foot) is showing on Minnesota's preliminary roster for a preseason home contest against the Avalanche on Saturday, the Star-Tribune reports.

The venerable captain missed a preseason game against the Jets this past Monday due to lace bite, but he's expected to play in this one, lining up alongside with Jason Zucker and Mikael Granlund. Koivu signed a two-year contract extension last week to stay with the team he's been with his entire career. He's amassed 614 points (179 goals, 435 assists) in 843 career regular-season contests, making for a solid No. 2 fantasy contributor.