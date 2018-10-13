Wild's Mikko Koivu: Overtime artificially inflating ice time
Koivu averaged 20:18 of ice time through his first three games of the 2018-19 campaign, but such a figure is skewed by the Wild having gone to overtime (or later) in the last two contests.
As the team captain, Koivu is going to see the ice quite a bit this season, though it's worth noting that his average ice time dropped for the second consecutive season in 2017-18 -- he still saw 18:29, albeit with a 13-point drop compared to the prior campaign. Of course, fantasy owners rolling with Koivu generally won't complain if his team continues to force bonus hockey, as it gives the center more chances to produce. The 35-year-old has recorded one assist and a minor penalty on the young season.
