Wild's Mikko Koivu: Picks up two assists

Koivu had two power-play assists and seven shots on net in a 5-4 win over the Sabres on Wednesday.

That's back-to-back games with two power-play helpers for Koivu. He's also shooting quite a bit more this season. The Finn has 59 shots on net through 21 games.

