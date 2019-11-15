Wild's Mikko Koivu: Pitches in with power-play assist

Koivu collected his eighth point of the season in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

The 36-year-old is not the offensive threat he once was and can no longer be relied upon for consistent fantasy production. Koivu's assist against Arizona was just his fourth power-play point of 2019-20. The Wild and Koivu next face the Hurricanes on Saturday, a team Koivu has found noticeable success against over his career. The veteran has 16 points in 18 career contests versus the Hurricanes.