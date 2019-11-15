Wild's Mikko Koivu: Pitches in with power-play assist
Koivu collected his eighth point of the season in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.
The 36-year-old is not the offensive threat he once was and can no longer be relied upon for consistent fantasy production. Koivu's assist against Arizona was just his fourth power-play point of 2019-20. The Wild and Koivu next face the Hurricanes on Saturday, a team Koivu has found noticeable success against over his career. The veteran has 16 points in 18 career contests versus the Hurricanes.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.