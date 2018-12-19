Wild's Mikko Koivu: Pointless in return

Koivu logged 12:59 of ice time Tuesday in a 4-0 loss to San Jose.

The Finnish forward returned after a four-game absence that was originally thought be worse after he went down with a knee injury on Dec. 6. While he failed to register a point, the fact Koivu was back on the ice less than two weeks removed from his injury is a positive sign for Minnesota and its captain. With 21 points in 28 games this season, don't expect the 35-year-old to be held off the scoresheet for long.