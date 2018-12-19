Wild's Mikko Koivu: Pointless in return
Koivu logged 12:59 of ice time Tuesday in a 4-0 loss to San Jose.
The Finnish forward returned after a four-game absence that was originally thought be worse after he went down with a knee injury on Dec. 6. While he failed to register a point, the fact Koivu was back on the ice less than two weeks removed from his injury is a positive sign for Minnesota and its captain. With 21 points in 28 games this season, don't expect the 35-year-old to be held off the scoresheet for long.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...