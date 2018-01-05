Wild's Mikko Koivu: Racks up three points Thursday

Koivu scored his sixth goal of the season and added two assists in Thursday's win over the Sabres.

Koivu got a boost with the return of his linemate Nino Niederreiter (ankle), who netted a hat trick in the victory. The Finnish forward has racked up six goals and 21 points in 41 contests this season. Koivu had a very quiet month of November, but the veteran should benefit from Niederreiter's return and still holds fantasy value due to his top-six role and spot on the power play.