Wild's Mikko Koivu: Rarely going off for Minnesota

Koivu has produced one goal and three power-play assists through 10 games in 2019.

Koivu is a steady yet unspectacular fantasy option, serving as the focal leader of a Wild team struggling for direction in the Central Division. With league scoring up to 3.06 goals per game -- the first time in 13 years that the average has been in the threes -- fantasy owners will naturally gravitate to players with the potential to produce multi-point games with regularity. Unfortunately, Koivu isn't that guy despite a heavy power-play role, as he's recorded only six box-score multipliers between 43 games this season.