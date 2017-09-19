Wild's Mikko Koivu: Re-ups with Wild for two years
Koivu (foot) signed a two-year, $11 million contract extension with Minnesota on Monday.
The Wild's long-time captain would have been an unrestricted free agent after the upcoming season, but he's now set to spend at least the next three campaigns in St. Paul. After taking a step back in 2014-15, Koivu has eclipsed the 50-point plateau in each of the last two seasons and skated to a whopping plus-27 rating in 2016-17, which was easily a new career high. The 34-year-old should continue to hold down Minnesota's top pivot position, flanked by some combination of Mikael Granlund, Zach Parise, Charlie Coyle and/or Nino Niederreiter.
