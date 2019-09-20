Wild's Mikko Koivu: Ready to return

Koivu (knee) will draw into the lineup for Saturday's preseason game against Colorado.

Koivu has been sidelined since undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee in early February, so although he's made a full recovery, he'll need some time to work on his conditioning before he can be considered truly 100 percent. The Wild have four more preseason matches prior to their Opening Night matchup with Nashville, so Koivu shouldn't have any trouble getting back into game shape over the next two weeks. As long as he's able to stay healthy, 15-plus goals and 50-plus points won't be out of reach for the veteran pivot in 2019-20.