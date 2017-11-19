Wild's Mikko Koivu: Records assist Saturday
Koivu recorded an assist during Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals.
The 34-year-old Finn is off to a slow start with 10 points in his first 19 games -- including just two in his last eight contests. Koivu has always been an enigma in fantasy circles but has the talent and opportunity to finish in the 45-55 point range fairly reliably, so play him as you normally would.
