Wild's Mikko Koivu: Records two points in rout

Koivu scored a goal and added an assist during Tuesday's 8-3 win over St. Louis.

Koivu finishes up February with four goals and three assists through 13 games, as he continues to post respectable secondary offense for the Wild and fantasy owners. His role on the No. 1 power-play will help buoy his value moving forward, but the 34-year-old veteran's scoring upside is capped at this stage of his career.