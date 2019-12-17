Wild's Mikko Koivu: Returning home

Koivu (lower body) was traveling with the team but will head back to Minnesota for further treatment, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

This would seem to be a setback for Koivu, as he won't be able to practice with the team until it gets back from the remaining two road games. At the earliest, the center could suit up versus Winnipeg on Saturday, though it appears likely he will be sidelined until after the Christmas break at this point.