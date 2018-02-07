Play

Wild's Mikko Koivu: Scores first goal since Jan. 4

Koivu contributed a power-play goal and a helper in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blues.

Koivu lit the lamp for the first time since Jan. 4 while also ending a four-game point drought. Despite scoring just seven goals, Koivu's been able to provide decent value thanks to 21 helpers and 11 power-play points.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories